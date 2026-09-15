Thin hair? Try these volumizing techniques
What's the story
African textured hair is beautiful, but it can be challenging to manage, especially when it comes to styling. Volumizing techniques can help you achieve fuller, more vibrant hair. These methods are designed to enhance natural volume without causing damage or requiring extensive maintenance. Whether you are preparing for a special occasion or simply want to refresh your everyday look, these techniques offer practical solutions for adding volume and bounce to your hair.
Tip 1
Use of natural oils
Natural oils such as coconut and argan oil can work wonders in adding volume to African-textured hair.
These oils nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair strands, making them less prone to breakage.
Applying a small amount of oil before styling can add shine and make your hair more manageable.
This technique is especially useful for those with dry or brittle hair.
Tip 2
Incorporate volumizing products
Volumizing shampoos and conditioners are specifically formulated to lift roots and add body to your hair.
These products usually contain ingredients that thicken each strand, giving an illusion of fuller hair.
Using these products regularly, as part of your washing routine, can help maintain consistent volume over time.
Tip 3
Experiment with layering techniques
Layering is another effective way to add volume without going for drastic changes, like cutting layers into your hair.
By sectioning your hair while blow-drying or curling it with rollers, you can create lift at the roots and bounce throughout the length of your locks.
This method allows for versatile styling options without permanent alterations.
Tip 4
Utilize diffusers while drying
Using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer can help distribute heat evenly across textured curls or waves, without flattening them out completely.
This technique enhances natural curl patterns while adding extra lift at the root level, resulting in an overall fuller appearance once dried completely.