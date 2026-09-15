Chaat lovers, here's a unique recipe to try

To prepare water caltrop chaat, you will need water caltrop (singhara), boiled potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, chaat masala, and salt.

These ingredients come together to create a flavorful mix that tantalizes the taste buds.

Each element adds its own unique taste to the dish, making it a perfect blend of textures and flavors.