Chaat lovers, here's a unique recipe to try
What's the story
Water caltrop chaat is a delightful snack that perfectly captures the essence of monsoon with its tangy and spicy flavors. Made from water caltrop, a unique aquatic plant, this dish is both nutritious and delicious. The combination of fresh ingredients and bold spices makes it a favorite among those looking for something different during the rainy season. Here's how you can enjoy this monsoon treat.
Ingredients
Ingredients for water caltrop chaat
To prepare water caltrop chaat, you will need water caltrop (singhara), boiled potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, chaat masala, and salt.
These ingredients come together to create a flavorful mix that tantalizes the taste buds.
Each element adds its own unique taste to the dish, making it a perfect blend of textures and flavors.
Preparation
Preparation steps to follow
Start by peeling and boiling the water caltrop until soft.
Once cooled, mash them lightly with boiled potatoes for added texture.
In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed mixture with chopped onions, tomatoes, and finely chopped green chilies for spice lovers.
Sprinkle chaat masala and salt according to taste preferences before adding fresh coriander leaves for garnish.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for best experience
Serve water caltrop chaat in small bowls or plates as an appetizer or snack option during monsoon gatherings with family or friends.
You can also serve it as part of larger meal spreads, along with other traditional Indian snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Accompanying drinks like masala chai enhance its appeal even further by complementing its flavors beautifully.
Health benefits
Health benefits of water caltrop
Water caltrop is packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, and essential minerals, such as calcium and phosphorus, which promote overall well-being.
It also aids in digestion due to its high fiber content, while providing energy without adding too many calories, making it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet during the rainy season.