Simple ways to cut watermelon like an expert
What's the story
Summer is here, and what better way to relish the season than with a juicy watermelon? But slicing this giant fruit can be a task if you don't know the tricks. Here are some practical tips to cut watermelon like a pro, making sure you get perfect slices every time. Be it for a party or just a family gathering, these tricks will make slicing easy and fun.
Tip 1
Choose the right watermelon
Selecting the right watermelon is the first step to getting perfect slices. Look for a symmetrical watermelon with a uniform shape, as irregularities may indicate uneven ripening. The watermelon should feel heavy for its size, indicating it's full of water and ripe. Check for a creamy yellow spot on the bottom; this indicates it rested on the ground and ripened properly.
Tip 2
Use the right tools
Having the right tools makes all the difference when it comes to slicing watermelon. A sharp chef's knife is ideal, as it cuts through the tough skin without crushing the flesh. A large cutting board gives you enough space to maneuver, and a sturdy bowl or plate catches the juice and keeps your workspace clean.
Tip 3
Slice with precision
Start by cutting off both ends of the watermelon to create flat surfaces. Stand it upright on one of these flat ends and slice downwards from top to bottom, creating even halves. Lay each half flat on the board and make vertical cuts followed by horizontal cuts to create uniform cubes or wedges, depending on your preference.
Tip 4
Serve efficiently
Once sliced, serve watermelon efficiently by using toothpicks or skewers for easy handling at gatherings. For storage, place any leftover pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator where they can last up to five days without losing freshness or flavor.