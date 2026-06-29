Having the right tools makes all the difference when it comes to slicing watermelon

Simple ways to cut watermelon like an expert

By Vinita Jain 10:17 pm Jun 29, 202610:17 pm

What's the story

Summer is here, and what better way to relish the season than with a juicy watermelon? But slicing this giant fruit can be a task if you don't know the tricks. Here are some practical tips to cut watermelon like a pro, making sure you get perfect slices every time. Be it for a party or just a family gathering, these tricks will make slicing easy and fun.