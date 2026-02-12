How to rock a wavy shag haircut

The wavy shag haircut is a timeless style that blends texture and volume for a dynamic look. This haircut is characterized by its layered waves, which can be adapted to different hair types and lengths. It's a versatile choice that can be dressed up or down, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you're looking to refresh your style or try something new, the wavy shag offers an appealing option without the need for extensive maintenance.

#1 Choosing the right length Selecting the right length is key to nailing the wavy shag look. Shorter lengths can give you a more playful vibe, while medium to long lengths can add elegance. Consider your face shape and lifestyle when making this choice. Shorter cuts may require more frequent trims, while longer styles might need occasional layering to maintain their shape.

#2 Layering techniques explained Layering is key to getting that signature texture of a wavy shag. Ask your stylist for choppy layers that add movement and volume. The key is to not overdo it with layers, as too many can make your hair look thin instead of voluminous. A good balance will keep your hair looking full yet manageable.

#3 Styling products for waves To keep those waves in place, you need the right styling products. Sea salt spray is a popular choice as it gives you beachy texture without weighing down your hair. Mousse can also add volume and hold without making your hair stiff or crunchy. Experiment with different products to see what works best for your hair type.

