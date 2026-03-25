Does weight lifting affect your growth?

For years, myths have been floating around that weight lifting can stunt growth in children and adolescents. Most of these myths stem from misconceptions about the impact of resistance training on developing bodies. However, research has shown that with proper guidance and technique, weight lifting can be a safe and beneficial activity for young people. Here's debunking the myth and looking at the facts.

Growth plates Understanding growth plates Growth plates are areas of developing cartilage tissue near the ends of long bones in children and adolescents. These plates determine the length and shape of the mature bone. The concern with weight lifting is that it could damage these plates, affecting growth. However, studies have shown that properly supervised resistance training does not harm growth plates when done correctly.

Health benefits Benefits of weight lifting for youth Weight lifting has several benefits for young people, including improved muscle strength, endurance, and bone density. It also helps improve balance and coordination, which are important for overall physical development. Further, engaging in regular resistance training can help combat obesity by increasing metabolism and promoting healthy body composition.

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Technique matters Importance of proper technique Proper technique is the key to safe weight lifting for kids. Supervised sessions with trained professionals ensure that exercises are performed correctly to minimize injury risk. Using lighter weights with higher repetitions is generally recommended for beginners to focus on form rather than lifting heavy loads.

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