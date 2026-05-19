Master the art of making authentic masala chai

Masala chai, a traditional Indian beverage, is loved for its aromatic spices and rich flavors. Making authentic masala chai at home can be an enjoyable experience, giving you the chance to customize it to your taste. With a few simple ingredients and techniques, you can brew the perfect cup of this beloved drink. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of making masala chai like a pro.

Tip 1 Choosing the right tea leaves Selecting the right tea leaves is crucial for an authentic masala chai. Opt for Assam or Darjeeling tea leaves as they provide a robust flavor that complements the spices well. Loose-leaf teas are generally preferred over tea bags as they give a fuller flavor. Use about one teaspoon of tea leaves per cup for the best results.

Tip 2 Balancing spices for flavor The key to making great masala chai is balancing spices like cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper. Start with two green cardamom pods, half an inch of fresh ginger (sliced), one small cinnamon stick, two cloves, and one black peppercorn per cup. Adjust according to your preference, but keep it balanced so no single spice overpowers the others.

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Tip 3 Perfecting milk-to-water ratio The milk-to-water ratio is key to getting the right texture in your masala chai. A common ratio is one part water to one part milk, but you can adjust it according to your taste. If you want a creamier texture, go for more milk; for a lighter version, add more water. Boil them together with the spices before adding sugar.

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Tip 4 Sweetening your masala chai Sugar is usually added to masala chai but how much you add depends on your taste. Start with one teaspoon per cup and adjust from there after tasting once it's brewed completely. You can also use jaggery instead of regular sugar if you want an earthy sweetness that goes well with spiced flavors.