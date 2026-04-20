Received your learner's license? Here are the next steps

Getting a learner's driving license is an exciting milestone for many. It opens up the world of independence and responsibility on the road. But, before you hit the road, there are some important steps to take to ensure safety and compliance with traffic laws. This article gives you practical tips for new drivers to navigate their journey confidently and safely.

Tip 1 Understand the rules thoroughly Familiarizing yourself with post-license rules is essential for safe driving. Make sure you know the traffic rules, speed limits, right-of-way rules, and signals and signs commonly used on roads. Display an "L" sign on your vehicle's front and rear sides. Also, practice driving for a minimum of 30 days while accompanied by a permanent license holder.

Tip 2 Practice defensive driving techniques Defensive driving means being aware of your surroundings and anticipating the actions of other drivers. Stay focused on the road, avoid distractions like mobile phones, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. This technique reduces the risk of collisions by preparing you for unexpected situations.

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Tip 3 Apply for permanent license Wait at least 30 days after the learner's license date to apply for a permanent one. Then, after 30 days to 6 months of gap, go to the Parivahan Sewa portal, book your driving test, and pay the fees to apply for a permanent license. Meanwhile, maintain your vehicle. Check tire pressure, brakes, lights, and fluid levels regularly before heading out. Keeping your vehicle in good condition ensures your safety and also prevents breakdowns that can lead to dangerous situations.

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Tip 4 Prepare for the test Know about what you would be expected to demonstrate. For two-wheelers, usually, one is asked to navigate the "8" shape, while for four-wheelers, demonstration of control over gears, clutch, and brakes is asked. When appearing for the test, one needs their Learner's License, Form 4, and ID proof. Keep these handy to ensure a hassle-free experience.