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Wheel pose: A powerful yoga asana for core strength

Wheel pose: A powerful yoga asana for core strength

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Apr 17, 2026
08:22 pm
What's the story

The wheel pose, or chakrasana, is a powerful yoga posture that can significantly improve your core strength. It involves arching your body like a wheel, which requires a lot of balance and flexibility. Practicing this pose regularly can help you build endurance and stability in your core muscles. Here are five ways to improve core endurance with the wheel pose.

Tip 1

Focus on breathing techniques

Breathing is key to maintaining balance and stability in the wheel pose. Deep, controlled breaths help keep your body relaxed while engaging the core muscles. Inhale deeply before entering the pose and exhale slowly as you hold it. This technique not only helps maintain focus but also ensures that you are using your core muscles efficiently throughout the practice.

Tip 2

Gradually increase hold time

Like any other exercise, building endurance takes time. Start by holding the wheel pose for a few seconds, and gradually increase the duration as your strength improves. Consistent practice will help you build stamina over time, allowing you to hold the pose longer without compromising on form or balance.

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Tip 3

Incorporate variations for challenge

Adding variations to the wheel pose can make it more challenging and beneficial for your core. Try extending one leg or arm while holding the pose to engage different muscle groups. These variations not only keep your practice interesting but also push your limits, leading to better endurance over time.

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Tip 4

Maintain proper alignment

Proper alignment is key to reaping the benefits of the wheel pose and preventing injuries. Make sure your hands are placed shoulder-width apart, and feet hip-width apart when entering the pose. Keeping your spine straight and hips lifted will ensure that you engage your core muscles effectively, while also maintaining balance.

Tip 5

Consistent practice routine

Consistency is key when it comes to improving core endurance through yoga poses like the wheel pose. Include this posture in your regular practice routine, dedicating time every week for focused sessions on building strength and stability in this area. Over time, you will notice improved endurance levels, as well as enhanced overall physical performance.

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