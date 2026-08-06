You must explore these lively night markets in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most vibrant night markets, where you can find unique handmade souvenirs. These markets are a treasure trove of local crafts, textiles, and art. They give you a chance to experience the continent's rich culture and creativity. From colorful beaded jewelry to intricately woven baskets, these markets offer an authentic taste of African craftsmanship. Here are some of the best night markets across Africa for unique souvenirs.
Mombasa market
Explore Mombasa's Old Town market
Mombasa's Old Town market is famous for its beautiful Swahili architecture and lively atmosphere.
The market has a variety of handmade items, including wooden carvings, jewelry, and traditional clothing. You can also find local spices and fabrics here.
The market opens in the evening, giving you a chance to shop at your own pace while soaking in the sights and sounds of this historic area.
Cape Town Square
Discover Cape Town's Greenmarket Square
Greenmarket Square in Cape Town is one of Africa's oldest public spaces. The square is lined with stalls selling handmade crafts from all over Africa.
You can find anything from hand-painted ceramics to leather goods, and traditional musical instruments.
The square is especially lively at night when vendors display their best pieces under colorful lights.
Marrakech Square
Visit Marrakech's Jemaa El-Fnaa Square
Jemaa el-Fnaa in Marrakech is a bustling hub that transforms into a vibrant night market after sunset.
The square is filled with stalls selling Moroccan lanterns, carpets, and pottery.
Street performers add to the lively atmosphere as you browse through unique souvenirs that reflect Morocco's rich cultural heritage.
Lagos market
Experience Lagos' Lekki Arts & Crafts Market
The Lekki Arts and Crafts Market in Lagos is a must-visit for art lovers looking for authentic Nigerian crafts.
This open-air market has everything from beadwork to paintings by local artists.
The evening hours allow visitors to explore at their leisure, while enjoying live music performances by local musicians.
Nairobi factory
Shop at Nairobi's Kazuri Beads Factory Outlet
Kazuri Beads Factory in Nairobi is famous for its handmade ceramic beads and jewelry.
The factory outlet has a variety of colorful beadwork that is a testament to the craftsmanship of local artisans.
The evening visits give you a chance to see how the beads are made, and buy unique pieces directly from the source.