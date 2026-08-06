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You must explore these lively night markets in Africa
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You must explore these lively night markets in Africa

By Simran Jeet
Aug 06, 2026
02:20 pm
What's the story

Africa is home to some of the most vibrant night markets, where you can find unique handmade souvenirs. These markets are a treasure trove of local crafts, textiles, and art. They give you a chance to experience the continent's rich culture and creativity. From colorful beaded jewelry to intricately woven baskets, these markets offer an authentic taste of African craftsmanship. Here are some of the best night markets across Africa for unique souvenirs.

Mombasa market

Explore Mombasa's Old Town market

Mombasa's Old Town market is famous for its beautiful Swahili architecture and lively atmosphere.

The market has a variety of handmade items, including wooden carvings, jewelry, and traditional clothing. You can also find local spices and fabrics here.

The market opens in the evening, giving you a chance to shop at your own pace while soaking in the sights and sounds of this historic area.

Cape Town Square

Discover Cape Town's Greenmarket Square

Greenmarket Square in Cape Town is one of Africa's oldest public spaces. The square is lined with stalls selling handmade crafts from all over Africa.

You can find anything from hand-painted ceramics to leather goods, and traditional musical instruments.

The square is especially lively at night when vendors display their best pieces under colorful lights.

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Marrakech Square

Visit Marrakech's Jemaa El-Fnaa Square

Jemaa el-Fnaa in Marrakech is a bustling hub that transforms into a vibrant night market after sunset.

The square is filled with stalls selling Moroccan lanterns, carpets, and pottery.

Street performers add to the lively atmosphere as you browse through unique souvenirs that reflect Morocco's rich cultural heritage.

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Lagos market

Experience Lagos' Lekki Arts & Crafts Market

The Lekki Arts and Crafts Market in Lagos is a must-visit for art lovers looking for authentic Nigerian crafts.

This open-air market has everything from beadwork to paintings by local artists.

The evening hours allow visitors to explore at their leisure, while enjoying live music performances by local musicians.

Nairobi factory

Shop at Nairobi's Kazuri Beads Factory Outlet

Kazuri Beads Factory in Nairobi is famous for its handmade ceramic beads and jewelry.

The factory outlet has a variety of colorful beadwork that is a testament to the craftsmanship of local artisans.

The evening visits give you a chance to see how the beads are made, and buy unique pieces directly from the source.

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