Exploring Berlin? Visit these urban parks

Berlin is a city where history and modernity co-exist, and its urban parks provide a perfect opportunity to experience the latter. These green spaces are not only an escape from the bustling city life but also a glimpse of Berlin's cultural and natural heritage. From peaceful strolls to vibrant community activities, these parks offer something for everyone. Here are five urban parks that highlight Berlin's unique character.

#1 Tiergarten: A historical oasis Tiergarten is one of Berlin's largest and most famous parks. Once a royal hunting ground, it now serves as a central green space for locals and tourists alike. The park features wide paths, beautiful gardens, and several monuments. Its central location makes it easily accessible, and its vastness allows visitors to find quiet spots amidst the hustle of the city.

#2 Tempelhofer Feld: A former airport turned park Tempelhofer Feld is a unique park situated on the site of a former airport. Opened as a public space in 2010, it offers expansive open areas perfect for cycling, skating, or picnicking. The park also hosts various events throughout the year, making it a lively community hub. Its history as an airport adds an interesting dimension to its use as a recreational space.

#3 Volkspark Friedrichshain: A family-friendly destination Volkspark Friedrichshain is one of Berlin's oldest parks and is famous for its family-friendly amenities. With playgrounds, sports facilities, and even an outdoor cinema in summer months, the park has something for everyone. Its Fairy Tale Fountain is particularly loved by children, while adults can enjoy peaceful walks through its well-kept paths.

#4 Hasenheide: A blend of nature and culture Hasenheide is famous for its diverse flora and fauna, as well as cultural events such as open-air concerts during summer months. This park has everything from spacious meadows ideal for sunbathing or yoga sessions to wooded areas where one can escape into nature without leaving urban life behind completely.