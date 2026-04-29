When in Netherlands, visit these iconic windmills

The Netherlands is famous for its iconic windmills, which are an inseparable part of the country's cultural landscape. These historic structures, which dot the Dutch countryside, give a glimpse of the past and are a testament to the country's engineering prowess. Visiting these windmills gives you a chance to step into history and see how they were used in agriculture and water management. Here are some must-visit windmills across the Netherlands.

#1 Kinderdijk's iconic windmill network Kinderdijk is home to one of the largest concentrations of windmills in the Netherlands, with 19 of them standing proudly on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Built in the 18th century, these windmills were used to drain water from the low-lying polderland. Visitors can walk along pathways and get an up-close look at these magnificent structures, while also learning about their historical significance through informative displays.

#2 Zaanse Schans: A living museum experience Zaanse Schans is a living museum near Amsterdam, where you can see traditional Dutch life, complete with working windmills. The site has five operational mills that were used for various purposes, such as grinding spices and producing oil. The open-air museum also features historic houses and workshops, giving visitors a comprehensive insight into traditional Dutch craftsmanship and daily life.

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#3 Schermer Mill Museum: A unique attraction The Schermer Mill Museum is located in North Holland and features eight preserved windmills that were built in the early 17th century to keep the Schermer Polder dry. This museum provides guided tours that explain how these windmills worked together as part of an ingenious drainage system. Visitors can explore inside some of the mills and get an idea of their engineering marvels.

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