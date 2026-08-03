These villages capture the true spirit of Spain
What's the story
The Basque Country in Spain is a treasure trove of hidden villages that are largely unexplored by tourists. These villages are rich in culture and history, offering a unique glimpse into the traditional Basque way of life. From colorful streets to stunning landscapes, each village has its own charm. Exploring these hidden gems will give you an authentic experience of the Basque region, away from the usual tourist spots.
Getaria
Discovering Getaria's coastal charm
Getaria is a picturesque fishing village famous for its beautiful coastline and historical significance. The village is home to the Cristobal Balenciaga Museum, which pays tribute to the legendary fashion designer.
You can stroll through cobbled streets lined with traditional Basque architecture, and enjoy fresh local cuisine at restaurants.
The nearby Mount San Antion offers panoramic views of the village and sea.
Elgoibar
Exploring the medieval streets of Elgoibar
Elgoibar is famous for its medieval streets and rich industrial history. The town has several ironworks that were instrumental in Spain's industrial growth.
You can visit local museums to learn more about this history, or take a walk through its narrow streets to admire the well-preserved buildings.
Elgoibar also hosts cultural events throughout the year, giving you a taste of Basque traditions.
Lekeitio
Experiencing art in Lekeitio
Lekeitio is a coastal town famous for its artistic vibe and beautiful beaches. The town has a number of art galleries, showcasing works by local artists inspired by the stunning surroundings.
You can spend hours at the beach or go for a hike on the nearby cliffs for breathtaking views of the ocean.
Lekeitio also hosts several festivals celebrating Basque culture.
Markina-Xemein
Unveiling history in Markina-Xemein
Markina-Xemein is famous for its historical sites that date back centuries. The town has ancient churches and medieval structures that speak of its rich past.
Guided tours give an insight into these sites, while local markets give a taste of traditional crafts and produce from the region.
The surrounding countryside is perfect for hiking enthusiasts looking to explore nature trails away from tourist crowds.