Cameroon's most stunning crater lakes: A list
What's the story
Cameroon, a country in Central Africa, is home to some of the most stunning crater lakes. These natural wonders are not just beautiful, but also a peek into the geological history of the region. Each lake has its own unique features and charm, making them perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers. From lush greenery to serene waters, these lakes are a must-visit for anyone looking to explore Africa's hidden gems.
#1
Lake Nyos: A geological marvel
Lake Nyos is famous for its stunning turquoise waters and its history as a deadly limnic eruption site in 1986.
The lake is surrounded by steep volcanic hills, giving it a dramatic backdrop.
Today, it is a peaceful spot for hiking and birdwatching.
The nearby villages have also recovered, and now welcome visitors to learn about the lake's history and enjoy its natural beauty.
#2
Lake Awing: A serene escape
Nestled in the Northwest Region of Cameroon, Lake Awing is a calm retreat for those looking for peace.
The lake is surrounded by rolling hills and lush vegetation, making it an ideal spot for picnics and leisurely walks.
Local communities around the lake also engage in traditional fishing practices that you can observe during your visit.
#3
Lake Bermin: A hidden gem
Less frequented than other crater lakes, Lake Bermin makes for an offbeat adventure.
Its crystal-clear waters are perfect for swimming, and its surrounding forests are ideal for hiking trails that lead to stunning viewpoints.
The remoteness of this lake ensures tranquility away from crowded tourist spots.
#4
Lake Oku: Biodiversity hotspot
Lake Oku is not just famous for its beauty but also for being home to several endemic species, including unique fish varieties.
The surrounding montane rainforest is teeming with diverse wildlife, including monkeys and numerous bird species, making it a paradise for nature lovers.
It offers an opportunity to explore the rich biodiversity of the region.