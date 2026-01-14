Where to find the best pastries in Poland
Poland is famous for its rich culinary heritage, especially its delicious pastries. From flaky croissants to sweet dumplings, Polish pastries are a treat for the senses. If you are a pastry lover, Poland has a lot to offer in terms of traditional and innovative treats. Here are five must-visit places in Poland where you can indulge in some of the best pastries the country has to offer.
Warsaw's pastry paradise
Warsaw, the capital city, is home to a number of bakeries serving authentic Polish pastries. The city is famous for its traditional paczki, which are jelly-filled doughnuts eaten on Fat Thursday. Bakeries like Blikle and Wedel are famous for their classic recipes and modern twists. You can also try the city's famous cheesecake at local cafes, which serve it with seasonal fruits.
Krakow's sweet delights
Krakow's Old Town is dotted with bakeries that serve a variety of sweet delights. The city is famous for its obwarzanek krakowski, a braided bread sprinkled with salt or poppy seeds. You can find this delicacy at street stalls across the town square. For something richer, try the szarlotka or apple pie at one of the many patisseries lining Florianska Street.
Wroclaw's pastry gems
Wroclaw has a number of hidden gems when it comes to pastries. The city is famous for its jagodzianki, blueberry-filled buns that are especially popular during summer months. Bakeries like Cukiernia Duda serve these fresh every morning along with other treats like makowiec (poppy seed roll) and sernik (cheesecake).
Gdansk's coastal confections
Gdansk's coastal location also lends a unique touch to its pastry scene, with bakeries serving treats inspired by the sea. Try the pierniki or gingerbread cookies, which are a specialty of the region and are available year-round. These cookies come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them perfect for gifting or just to indulge in yourself.
Poznan's unique creations
Poznan is famous for its St. Martin's croissants, which are filled with white poppy seeds and almonds and are made only on St. Martin's Day (November 11). Other than that, local bakeries also serve rogale marcinskie, which are similar but available all year round. They are a must-try when visiting this vibrant city known for its rich history and culture.