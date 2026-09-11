Where to find the best treehouse stays in Africa
What's the story
Africa's remote treehouses provide a unique opportunity to connect with nature in the most intimate manner. These elevated retreats, set in the middle of lush forests and wildlife, give travelers a chance to experience the continent's natural beauty from a whole new perspective. Be it for adventure or relaxation, these treehouses guarantee an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best treehouse stays across Africa.
#1
Treehouse Lodge in South Africa
Nestled in the heart of Knysna Forest, this lodge offers stunning views and a tranquil setting.
Each treehouse is designed to blend seamlessly with its surroundings, providing guests with a front-row seat to the forest's wildlife.
The lodge also offers guided nature walks, birdwatching tours, and other activities for those looking to explore further.
#2
Eco-friendly treehouse retreat in Zambia
This retreat focuses on sustainability and conservation. Built using local materials, the treehouses are designed to have minimal impact on the environment.
Guests can enjoy activities such as canoeing on the Zambezi River, visiting nearby wildlife reserves, and participating in educational programs on conservation efforts in the region.
#3
Luxury treehouse experience in Tanzania
For those looking for a bit of luxury, this treehouse resort in Tanzania has it all.
With modern amenities, and breathtaking views of the surrounding savannah, it is the perfect combination of comfort and nature.
Guests can go on guided safaris or relax by the infinity pool overlooking the landscape.
#4
Remote treehouse hideaway in Madagascar
Located deep within Madagascar's rainforests, this remote hideaway offers seclusion and serenity.
Accessible only by foot or boat, it is perfect for those looking to disconnect from the world.
The treehouses are equipped with basic facilities but focus on providing an immersive natural experience rather than luxury.