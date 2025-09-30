Bird-watching in India: Stunning wetlands to explore

India's wetlands are a birdwatcher's paradise, teeming with a plethora of avian species. From the colorful kingfishers to the majestic cranes, these regions provide an amazing opportunity to witness birds in their natural habitat. Here are five of the best places in India where you can indulge in birdwatching and enjoy the beauty of these winged creatures.

#1 Keoladeo National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage site Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its rich biodiversity. The park is home to over 370 bird species, including migratory ones from Central Asia during winter. The best time to visit is between October and March when the park is brimming with life. The park's diverse habitats make it an ideal spot for spotting waterfowl, raptors, and waders.

#2 Chilika Lake: Asia's largest brackish water lagoon Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, is situated on the eastern coast of India, touching Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. The lake attracts thousands of migratory birds every year, including flamingos and black-tailed godwits. November to February is the best time to visit when the bird population peaks. The lake's vast expanse offers excellent opportunities for spotting both resident and migratory species.

#3 Loktak Lake: Unique floating phumdis habitat Loktak Lake in Manipur is famous for its floating phumdis—vegetation masses that drift on the water surface. This unique ecosystem supports a variety of bird species like the lesser adjutant stork and great crested grebe. October to March is ideal for birdwatching here, as many migratory birds flock to this region during these months.

#4 Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary: Coastal haven for birds Located along Tamil Nadu's coastline, Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary provides a perfect habitat for coastal birds. It is home to a number of species, such as painted storks and spoonbills, who visit during peak seasons from November to February. Its proximity to the sea makes it a perfect place to witness both land and marine avifauna.