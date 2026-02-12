Top places for rock climbing in Malawi

Malawi, a landlocked country in Southeast Africa , is famous for its rich culture and stunning landscapes. While most people visit Malawi for its lakes and wildlife, it also offers some amazing rock climbing opportunities. From beginners to experienced climbers, Malawi has something for everyone. Here are some of the best rock climbing spots in Malawi, along with their unique features and challenges.

#1 Mount Mulanje: A climber's paradise Mount Mulanje is one of the most famous climbing destinations in Malawi. The mountain has several peaks, with Sapitwa being the highest at 3,002 meters. Climbers can enjoy breathtaking views and a variety of terrains. The area is also home to rare plant species and diverse wildlife, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers. However, climbers must be prepared for unpredictable weather conditions.

#2 Zomba Plateau: Scenic climbs await Zomba Plateau offers a unique climbing experience with its rolling hills and stunning vistas. The plateau features several routes, suitable for climbers of all skill levels. The moderate climate makes it an ideal place for climbing throughout the year. Climbers can also explore nearby waterfalls and forests while enjoying the panoramic views from the plateau's highest points.

#3 Nyika National Park: Remote adventures For those looking for a more remote climbing experience, Nyika National Park is the place to be. The park features rugged terrain with grasslands and woodlands, making it a unique environment for climbers. The park's isolation means fewer visitors, giving climbers a chance to enjoy solitude amid nature's beauty. Wildlife enthusiasts will also appreciate spotting various animal species within the park.

