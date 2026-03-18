Sandboarding in Western Sahara: Top spots and tips

Western Sahara is home to some of the most stunning and unexplored sandboarding spots. The vast desert landscape, characterized by towering dunes and endless horizons, makes it a perfect place for adventure lovers. With its unique terrain and minimal tourist traffic, it offers an unparalleled experience to those willing to explore its hidden gems. Here are some of the top sandboarding spots in Western Sahara.

Dune 1 Erg Chigaga: A hidden gem Erg Chigaga is one of the largest dune fields in Western Sahara. Located near M'Hamid El Ghizlane, it features towering dunes that rise up to 300 meters high. The remote location makes it less crowded than other popular destinations, giving you a more serene experience. Sandboarders can enjoy the thrilling descent down these massive slopes while taking in panoramic views of the surrounding desert.

Dune 2 Merzouga: The golden dunes Merzouga is famous for its golden sand dunes and is a hotspot for sandboarding enthusiasts. The Erg Chebbi dunes are just a stone's throw away from Merzouga village and rise as high as 150 meters. The area has a variety of slopes for all skill levels, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned boarders. The mesmerizing sunset views make it even more enchanting.

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Dune 3 Imlil Valley: Off-the-beaten-path adventure Imlil Valley offers an off-the-beaten-path adventure with its lesser-known dunes. Located close to the Atlas Mountains, this area provides a unique combination of mountain and desert landscapes. The moderate-sized dunes here are perfect for those looking for a more laid-back sandboarding experience without compromising on fun or excitement.

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