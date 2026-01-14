Heliskiing enthusiast? The Swiss Alps is your must-visit

The Swiss Alps are a dream for heliskiing enthusiasts. The majestic mountains offer unparalleled terrains and breathtaking views to thrill-seekers. Heliskiing in Switzerland gives you the chance to explore untouched snow, and experience the adrenaline rush of descending from the top of a peak. Here are some of the best heliskiing spots in the Swiss Alps, each offering something unique to adventurers.

#1 Zermatt's iconic peaks Zermatt is famous for its iconic peaks, including the Matterhorn. The region offers heliskiing opportunities with stunning views and challenging slopes. Skiers can access high-altitude runs that are often untouched by other skiers. The area is known for its reliable snow conditions, making it a favorite among advanced skiers looking for thrilling descents.

#2 Verbier's vast terrain Verbier is one of Europe's top ski resorts, thanks to its vast terrain and lively apres-ski scene. Heliskiing here gives you access to a wide range of runs, from gentle slopes to steep descents. The region's varied landscape makes it ideal for both beginners and experts who want to explore new challenges in breathtaking surroundings.

#3 Engadin's remote beauty The Engadin Valley is known for its remote beauty and pristine landscapes. Heliskiing in this region means you get to experience some of the most untouched areas of the Swiss Alps. With fewer crowds than other popular destinations, skiers can enjoy a more intimate experience with nature while carving through fresh powder on secluded runs.

#4 Jungfrau Region's majestic views The Jungfrau region is famous for its majestic views and towering peaks such as Eiger and Monch. Heliskiing here gives you access to some of the most scenic descents in Switzerland, with panoramic views of glaciers and valleys below. This area is perfect for those who want to combine adventure with awe-inspiring sights.