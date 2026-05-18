Where to shop for artisan home decor in Africa

Africa is home to some of the most vibrant and diverse artisan markets, where you can find unique home decor items. These markets are a treasure trove of handcrafted goods, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the continent. From colorful textiles to intricate pottery, each market offers something special for those looking to add an authentic touch to their homes. Here are some must-visit African artisan markets for home decor enthusiasts.

#1 Maasai Market in Nairobi Nairobi's Maasai Market is famous for its colorful crafts and textiles. Held weekly at different locations in the city, the market features a range of handmade items from local artisans. You can find beautiful beadwork, leather goods, and vibrant fabrics that reflect Kenya's rich culture. The market is an ideal place to pick up unique pieces that add color and character to your living space.

#2 Sandton City Craft Market in Johannesburg The Sandton City Craft Market in Johannesburg is a go-to place for high-quality South African crafts. The market features a range of home decor items, including handwoven baskets, ceramics, and wooden sculptures. With a focus on quality and authenticity, this market draws both locals and tourists looking for elegant, yet traditional, decor pieces.

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#3 Artisans' Village in Accra Accra's Artisans' Village is a hub for Ghanaian craftsmanship. The village features several stalls where artisans display their work, from kente cloths to carved wooden figurines. The place not only supports local craftsmen but also gives visitors a chance to take home one-of-a-kind items that highlight Ghana's artistic traditions.

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#4 Souk El Had d'Agadir in Morocco One of Morocco's largest markets, Souk El Had d'Agadir, has a plethora of goods, including pottery, metalwork, and textiles. The market is famous for its intricate tile work and hand-painted ceramics that make for stunning home accents. While wandering through its lively lanes, shoppers can find both traditional Moroccan designs and contemporary interpretations.