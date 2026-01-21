Which exercise is better to improve your strength?

Prone shoulder lifts and standing side leg raises are two popular exercises that target different muscle groups. While both exercises can be beneficial for improving strength and stability, they serve different purposes in a fitness routine. Knowing the specific benefits of each exercise can help you make informed decisions about your workout regimen. Here, we take a look at the unique advantages of prone shoulder lifts and standing side leg raises.

#1 Targeting upper body strength Prone shoulder lifts are mainly focused on strengthening the muscles in the upper body, particularly the shoulders and upper back. By lying face down and lifting weights or arms, you engage these muscles effectively. This exercise is great for improving posture and building endurance in the shoulder area. Regular practice can lead to better upper-body strength, which is essential for various physical activities.

#2 Enhancing lower body stability Standing side leg raises are perfect for enhancing lower body stability, especially in the hips and thighs. By standing upright and lifting one leg to the side, you work on balance and coordination. This exercise is great for improving lateral movement control and strengthening the hip abductors. Including side leg raises in your routine can improve your overall balance and prevent falls.

#3 Improving core engagement Both prone shoulder lifts and standing side leg raises require core engagement to maintain stability during the movements. However, each exercise engages different parts of the core due to their unique positions. Prone shoulder lifts engage the core by stabilizing the body while lying face down. Standing side leg raises require core activation to keep an upright posture during lateral movement.

