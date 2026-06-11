Watermelon seeds are an excellent source of protein

Why watermelon seeds should be your go-to snack

By Simran Jeet 12:50 pm Jun 11, 202612:50 pm

What's the story

African watermelon seeds are making headlines for their nutritional benefits. These seeds, commonly consumed as snacks in various parts of Africa, are loaded with nutrients that can boost health. They are rich in proteins, healthy fats, and essential minerals, making them a good addition to the diet. As more people look for natural and plant-based sources of nutrition, African watermelon seeds are becoming a popular choice.