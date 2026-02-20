National Science Day 2026: Significance, theme, and activities

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year in India. The day marks the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist C.V. Raman in 1928. Since 1986, this day has been dedicated to celebrating scientific achievements and raising awareness about the importance of science in our daily lives. Educational institutions, research centres, and communities actively participate across the country.

Scientific breakthrough What is the Raman effect? The Raman Effect, discovered by C.V. Raman on February 28, 1928, explains how light scatters when it passes through a transparent medium and interacts with its molecules. While most of the light travels in the same direction, some gets scattered with a change in energy, resulting in different wavelengths. This phenomenon is used extensively in chemistry and physics through a technique called Raman spectroscopy.

Impact C.V. Raman's contribution to science C.V. Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect was a major breakthrough in physics, opening doors to new scientific research. He won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for this achievement, becoming the first Indian to receive such an honor in science. His contributions have left a lasting impact on science both in India and globally, inspiring generations of scientists, researchers, and students alike.

Significance Importance of National Science Day National Science Day matters because it celebrates India's scientific achievements and inspires curiosity, innovation, and critical thinking. Observed across schools, colleges, and research centres, it highlights the role of science in everyday life. Activities like exhibitions, workshops, quizzes, and seminars engage students and the public, fostering a culture of scientific temper and motivating future generations to explore and innovate.

