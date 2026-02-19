Why nutritionists are calling ridge gourd the ultimate detox

Ridge gourd, popularly known as turai or tori, is a versatile vegetable that has been a part of traditional diets for centuries. Not only is it low in calories, but it is also packed with nutrients that can help in detoxification. Its high water content and fiber make it an ideal choice for those looking to cleanse their system naturally. Here's how ridge gourd can help you detox effectively.

Nutrients Nutrient-rich composition Ridge gourd is loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamins C and B, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients play a key role in maintaining overall health by boosting the immune system and keeping the heart healthy. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that fights free radicals, while B vitamins help in energy production. Magnesium and potassium regulate blood pressure and muscle function.

Hydration High water content benefits Ridge gourd's high water content, over 90%, makes it a great food for hydration. Staying hydrated is key to detoxification as it helps in flushing out toxins from the body through kidneys. Eating ridge gourd can help you stay hydrated without adding extra calories or sugars to your diet.

Digestion Fiber for digestive health The fiber content in ridge gourd aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. A fiber-rich diet supports gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria in the intestines. This not only helps with detoxification but also improves nutrient absorption from other foods consumed.

