Kelp: The sea superfood you need to know about
What's the story
Kelp, a type of seaweed, is making waves in the health world for its nutrient-rich profile. This ocean vegetable is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can do wonders for your well-being. From boosting your immune system to improving your skin health, kelp has a lot to offer. Here's a look at the various health benefits of adding kelp to your diet.
Nutrient powerhouse
Rich source of essential nutrients
Kelp is loaded with essential nutrients such as iodine, calcium, magnesium, and iron. Iodine is essential for healthy thyroid function, while calcium and magnesium are important for healthy bones. Iron helps transport oxygen in the body. Including kelp in your diet can help you meet daily nutritional requirements without having to rely on supplements.
Thyroid health
Supports thyroid function
Kelp's high iodine content makes it an excellent choice for supporting thyroid health. The thyroid gland needs iodine to produce hormones that regulate metabolism and energy levels. A deficiency in iodine can lead to thyroid-related issues, such as goiter or hypothyroidism. Regular consumption of kelp can help maintain optimal thyroid function.
Immune support
Boosts immune system
Kelp also contains antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene that strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals in the body. These antioxidants reduce oxidative stress, which can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases. By including kelp in your diet, you may improve your body's ability to fend off infections and illnesses.
Skin benefits
Promotes healthy skin
The vitamins and minerals in kelp also promote healthy skin by improving elasticity and hydration. Vitamin E, present in kelp, is known for its skin-protecting properties against environmental damage. Further, the anti-inflammatory properties of certain compounds in kelp may reduce redness or irritation on the skin.
Digestive health
Aids digestion
Kelp is also a great source of dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. Fiber promotes regular bowel movements by adding bulk to stool, preventing constipation problems. It also promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the intestines, which improves digestion and absorption of nutrients.