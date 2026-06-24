Kelp's high iodine content makes it an excellent choice for supporting thyroid health

Kelp: The sea superfood you need to know about

By Vinita Jain 01:08 pm Jun 24, 202601:08 pm

What's the story

Kelp, a type of seaweed, is making waves in the health world for its nutrient-rich profile. This ocean vegetable is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can do wonders for your well-being. From boosting your immune system to improving your skin health, kelp has a lot to offer. Here's a look at the various health benefits of adding kelp to your diet.