Photographers, these windmills are perfect for epic shots

Estonia , a country with rich history and culture, is home to some of the most beautiful windmills. These architectural marvels give a glimpse of the past and are a treat for photographers. From the countryside to coastal areas, these windmills are scattered all over the country. Here are five must-visit windmills in Estonia that offer stunning views and a peek into traditional Estonian life.

Angla The iconic Angla Windmill Hill Angla Windmill Hill is famous for its collection of five different windmills, each with its own unique design. Located on the island of Saaremaa, this place is ideal for photographers looking to capture multiple perspectives in a single frame. The site also offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, making it an ideal spot for landscape photography enthusiasts.

Kihnu Kihnu Island's traditional mills Kihnu Island is famous for its traditional wooden windmills, which are a part of the island's cultural heritage. These mills are not only beautiful but also tell the story of Kihnu's maritime past. Photographers visiting Kihnu can capture these quaint structures against the backdrop of vibrant local life and scenic coastal views.

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Muhu Saaremaa's unique Muhu windmill The Muhu Windmill on Saaremaa Island is famous for its unique octagonal shape. This rare design makes it a perfect subject for architectural photography enthusiasts. The windmill is surrounded by lush greenery and offers beautiful views of nearby fields and forests, making it a perfect place for nature photographers.

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Rannakula Rannakula's picturesque setting Rannakula's picturesque setting makes it an ideal spot for photographers looking to capture rural Estonia's beauty. The area has well-preserved traditional windmills set against fields dotted with wildflowers during summer months. This creates colorful contrasts that are perfect for capturing stunning photographs.