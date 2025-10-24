Heading to Netherlands? Add these spots to your itinerary

The Netherlands is famous for its iconic windmills, which are an integral part of its cultural heritage. These majestic structures can be found in various parts of the country, especially in the Zaan region and Kinderdijk. Each windmill village offers a unique glimpse into Dutch history and engineering prowess. Exploring these villages gives you an opportunity to know more about traditional Dutch life and the role of windmills in it.

#1 Discovering Zaanse Schans Zaanse Schans is a popular tourist destination near Amsterdam, famous for its well-preserved historic windmills and houses. The village gives you an insight into the industrial past of the Netherlands with its working mills that grind spices, paint, and more. You can also visit various museums that highlight traditional crafts such as clog-making and cheese production. The picturesque setting makes it a perfect spot for photography lovers.

#2 Exploring Kinderdijk's UNESCO site Kinderdijk is home to one of the largest concentrations of windmills in the Netherlands, all of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites. Built in the 18th century to drain water from low-lying areas, these windmills are still operational today. Visitors can walk along paths that give stunning views of these towering structures against the backdrop of lush greenery. The visitor center provides detailed information about their historical significance.

#3 Visiting Schiedam's tallest mills Schiedam is famous for having some of the tallest windmills in the world, built to grind grain for local industries. These towering giants dominate the skyline of this charming town, which is also home to several museums detailing its production history. A stroll through Schiedam lets you experience both modern-day life and centuries-old traditions coexisting beautifully.