Windsurfing on your list? Here's where to go 

Lake Malawi, one of Africa 's Great Lakes, provides a perfect setting for windsurfing enthusiasts. With its clear waters and steady winds, it makes for an ideal spot for both beginners and seasoned windsurfers. The lake's diverse ecosystem and beautiful surroundings make it even more appealing. Whether you're looking to learn or improve your skills, Lake Malawi offers an unforgettable experience.

Timing Best time for windsurfing The best time to go windsurfing on Lake Malawi is during the dry season from May to October. During these months, the winds are more consistent, and the weather is pleasant. The temperatures are cooler, making it more comfortable for outdoor activities. The wind speeds during this time are perfect for windsurfing, making it an ideal time for enthusiasts to hit the waters.

Gear basics Equipment essentials for beginners For beginners, having the right equipment is key to a safe and enjoyable experience. A beginner-friendly board with good stability and a smaller sail can make learning easier. It's also important to wear a life jacket for safety. Sunscreen and protective gear like sunglasses or goggles are recommended to protect against sun glare on the water.

Training options Learning opportunities on the lake Lake Malawi also has a number of schools that provide lessons for beginners and advanced surfers. These schools have experienced instructors who give personalized attention to help you learn the basics of windsurfing. From equipment handling to balancing techniques, they cover everything in their curriculum. This way, novices get a strong foundation, while experienced surfers can hone their skills.