Summarize Simplifying... In short For an adrenaline-filled adventure, head to Lake Turkana between May and September for optimal windsurfing conditions.

Remember to pack your own gear, food, water, sunscreen, and safety equipment, as the area is remote.

Beyond windsurfing, immerse yourself in the local culture and explore archaeological sites for a well-rounded trip. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Windsurfing on Lake Turkana's jade waters

By Simran Jeet 09:01 pm Nov 27, 202409:01 pm

What's the story Lake Turkana, nicknamed the Jade Sea for its stunning blue-green waters, is a hidden gem for windsurfing enthusiasts. Situated in northern Kenya, this expansive lake boasts powerful and reliable winds, creating a perfect playground for novices and seasoned windsurfers alike. Its remote location and pristine surroundings, untouched by the hustle and bustle of mass tourism, provide a tranquil backdrop for thrill-seekers.

Preparation

Preparing for your adventure

Before heading to Lake Turkana, make sure you're fully prepared as it's super remote! There's no access to windsurfing equipment, so carry your own or rent in Nairobi. The lake is known for its strong winds, ranging from 20 to 30 knots, throughout the year. Selecting gear that can handle these conditions is key to having a safe and fun time.

Timing

Best time to visit

The ideal time for windsurfing on Lake Turkana is during the months of May to September. Why, you ask? Well, during this period, the wind conditions are optimal, with consistent strong breezes that offer an exciting experience on the water. Plus, this timeframe aligns with Kenya's dry season, meaning less rainfall and more sunshine-filled days, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities.

Safety

Staying safe on the water

Safety first, always! At Lake Turkana, windsurfers are required to wear life jackets and helmets at all times. Due to the lake's isolation, you should never go alone. Always use the buddy system and make sure someone onshore knows your plan. Stay vigilant for sudden weather changes and know the basics of rescue. This way, you can enjoy the thrill without unnecessary risks.

Exploration

Exploring beyond windsurfing

Lake Turkana isn't just about windsurfing. It's a cultural hotspot. The El Molo and Turkana tribes in the vicinity have vibrant traditions. And it's ringed by archaeological sites that serve as windows to our prehistoric past. Interacting with the tribes and visiting the sites definitely adds depth to your trip.

Tips

Essential tips for travelers

Before heading to Lake Turkana, stock up on food, water, and sunscreen as facilities are limited. Bring satellite phones or GPS as mobile reception can be unreliable. And, secure travel insurance that includes medical evacuation. By taking these precautions, you can fully enjoy your adventure in this remote African destination.