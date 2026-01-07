Adventure lovers, try wingsuit flying now

Wingsuit flying is one of the most thrilling sports, combining free-fall and gliding. Africa , with its diverse landscapes and unique terrains, offers some of the best wingsuit flying spots. From towering mountains to expansive deserts, these locations provide both challenges and breathtaking views for enthusiasts. Here are some of Africa's top wingsuit flying spots that promise an unforgettable experience for adrenaline junkies.

#1 Table Mountain's majestic heights Table Mountain in Cape Town is famous for its flat-topped summit and stunning views. The mountain offers a perfect launch point for wingsuit flyers looking for an exhilarating descent over the city and coastline. The height of around 1,086 meters gives enough altitude to gain speed before gliding over the Atlantic Ocean. The area is also popular among base jumpers, making it a lively spot for aerial sports enthusiasts.

#2 Lesotho's Drakensberg Range The Drakensberg Mountains in Lesotho are known for their jagged peaks and dramatic landscapes. This region provides several high-altitude launch points ideal for wingsuit flying. The highest peak, Thabana Ntlenyana, rises to 3,482 meters above sea level, giving ample height to cover long distances in free fall. The remote location also ensures less air traffic, making it safer for those looking to take on this thrilling sport.

#3 Morocco's Atlas Mountains adventures The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide another amazing spot for wingsuit flyers. With peaks reaching over 4,000 meters, these mountains provide some of the highest launches in Africa. The varied terrain makes it even more interesting as flyers can glide over valleys and ridges with stunning views of snow-capped summits on one side and arid plains on the other.