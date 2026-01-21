What are double-breasted pinafores?

Double-breasted pinafores are a winter wardrobe staple, providing warmth and style in equal measure. These versatile pieces can be paired with various styles to create chic, layered looks for the season. Whether you're heading to work or a casual outing, knowing how to style your pinafore can elevate your fashion game. Here are five styles that complement double-breasted pinafores perfectly this winter.

#1 Layer with turtlenecks Turtlenecks make for the best layering piece under double-breasted pinafores. They provide warmth and lend a sophisticated look to your outfit. Go for neutral shades such as black, white, or grey to keep it versatile. Turtlenecks can be made of different materials such as cotton or wool, depending on how warm you want to be. This combination is perfect for both formal and casual occasions.

#2 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots make for a perfect footwear option to team with double-breasted pinafores. They give an elegant touch while keeping your legs warm in the chilly weather. Opt for boots in shades that complement your pinafore, such as brown or black leather. This pairing not only adds height but also makes your silhouette look leaner.

Advertisement

#3 Accessorize with scarves Scarves are the perfect accessories to amp up the look of double-breasted pinafores while providing extra warmth on cold days. Choose scarves in contrasting colors or patterns to add some dimension to your outfit. You can either drape them casually over your shoulders or wrap them around your neck for added coziness.

Advertisement

#4 Combine with wide-brim hats Wide-brim hats add an element of sophistication when worn with double-breasted pinafores. They are not just practical for shielding you from the cold but also amp up your style quotient. Choose hats in neutral tones like beige or grey that go well with most color palettes of winter wear.