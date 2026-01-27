Winter fashion: How to slay in chiffon sarees

Chiffon sarees are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their lightweight and elegant drape. They are perfect for layering, which is essential during the colder months. With the right styling, you can wear these sarees in multiple ways, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions. Here are five styles that pair perfectly with chiffon sarees this winter, giving you warmth without compromising on style.

Cardigan layer Layer with a long cardigan A long cardigan is an ideal layering option to go with a chiffon saree this winter. It adds warmth and gives a chic look, making it perfect for both day and night events. Choose cardigans in neutral shades like beige or gray to keep the focus on your saree's design. The open-front style of the cardigan allows the saree's drape to shine through while keeping you cozy.

Turtleneck pairing Pair with a turtleneck top For added warmth, try pairing your chiffon saree with a fitted turtleneck top. This combination works well for formal occasions where you want to stay warm but still look sophisticated. Opt for turtlenecks in solid colors that match or complement your saree's hues. The fitted silhouette of the turtleneck balances the flowy nature of the chiffon, creating an elegant silhouette.

Shawl addition Use a shawl or stole A shawl or stole is another versatile option that goes well with chiffon sarees in winter. It gives extra coverage and can be draped in different ways to suit your style. Pick shawls made of warm fabrics like wool or pashmina for added insulation. They can be easily wrapped around shoulders or draped across arms, giving you flexibility and style.

Full-sleeve blouses Opt for full-sleeve blouses Full-sleeve blouses are perfect for pairing with chiffon sarees in the colder months. They provide additional coverage while adding an element of sophistication to your outfit. Choose blouses with intricate embroidery or embellishments to add interest without overpowering the saree's design. Full-sleeve blouses come in various fabrics, so you can choose ones that are comfortable yet stylish.