All about business loans for women in India
What's the story
In India, women entrepreneurs are increasingly making their mark in various sectors. To support this growth, the government has introduced several initiatives to provide financial assistance through business loans. These loans are designed to empower women by providing them with the necessary capital to start or expand their businesses. Here's a look at some of these initiatives, and how they can benefit women entrepreneurs across India.
#1
Mudra Yojana scheme for women
The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is a flagship scheme that provides micro-financing up to ₹10 lakh for small businesses.
Under this scheme, women entrepreneurs can avail loans without collateral, making it easier for them to access funds.
The scheme aims to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among women, helping them establish sustainable businesses.
#2
Stree Shakti Package
The Stree Shakti Package is a special initiative by the State Bank of India to empower women entrepreneurs.
Under this package, women-owned enterprises can avail a loan of up to ₹1 crore at a reduced interest rate.
The package also provides training and support services to help women manage their businesses effectively.
#3
Bharatiya Mahila Bank Business Loan
Bharatiya Mahila Bank, which has now merged with SBI, offered dedicated business loans for women entrepreneurs.
These loans were aimed at providing financial support for various business activities, from manufacturing to service sectors.
The bank provided loans up to ₹20 lakh, with flexible repayment options, making it easier for women to manage their finances.
#4
Stand-Up India Scheme
The Stand-Up India scheme aims to provide financial support to at least one Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and one woman beneficiary per bank branch for setting up greenfield enterprises.
The scheme offers loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore at competitive interest rates.
It focuses on promoting entrepreneurship among marginalized sections of society, including women.
#5
National Small Industries Corporation support
The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) provides various support programs for small-scale industries owned by women.
These include financial assistance through credit guarantee schemes and marketing support through exhibitions and trade fairs.
NSIC's initiatives aim to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs, helping them overcome financial barriers and thrive in competitive markets.