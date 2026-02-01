Word of the Day: Abate

"Abate" is a verb that means to become less intense or to reduce in strength, force, or amount. It is often used to describe something that gradually weakens, such as a storm, noise, pain, or emotion. "Abate" suggests a slow or steady decline rather than a sudden stop.

Origin Origin of the word "Abate" comes from the Old French word abatre, meaning "to beat down" or "to reduce." It entered English in the Middle Ages and was commonly used in legal and formal writing. Over time, its meaning softened to describe any gradual lessening.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'abate' Some common synonyms for "abate" include lessen, diminish, ease, subside, and wane. These words convey the idea of something becoming weaker or smaller over time.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "abate" is used in different contexts: "The storm finally began to abate." "His anger slowly abated after the apology." "The noise from the construction site did not abate."

