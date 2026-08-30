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Word of the Day: Abyss

By Simran Jeet 03:31 pm Aug 30, 202603:31 pm

What's the story

"Abyss" is a noun that refers to a very deep or seemingly bottomless space. It can describe a deep part of the ocean or a large gap, but it is also used figuratively for a difficult situation, emotional emptiness, or something that feels impossible to escape.