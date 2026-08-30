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Word of the Day: Abyss
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Word of the Day: Abyss

By Simran Jeet
Aug 30, 2026
03:31 pm
What's the story

"Abyss" is a noun that refers to a very deep or seemingly bottomless space. It can describe a deep part of the ocean or a large gap, but it is also used figuratively for a difficult situation, emotional emptiness, or something that feels impossible to escape.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Abyss" comes from the Greek word ábyssos, meaning "bottomless" or "without a bottom."

It entered English through Latin and Old French in the 14th century. The word was initially linked to deep or immeasurable places.

Synonyms

Words similar to 'abyss'

Some alternatives for "abyss" include chasm, void, gulf, pit, depth, gorge, ravine, and fathomless space.

These words can describe a very deep physical space or, in a figurative sense, a feeling of emptiness or a difficult divide.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these examples:

"The divers disappeared into the dark abyss below."

"She felt as though she were staring into an emotional abyss."

"A narrow bridge stretched across the abyss."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Abyss" can make descriptions of depth, emptiness, or uncertainty feel much stronger.

It works well when you want to describe something vast and difficult to measure, whether you're talking about a physical space or a situation that feels overwhelming.

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