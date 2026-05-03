Word of the Day: Allude

"Allude" (verb) is used when someone refers to something indirectly, without stating it clearly. It often comes up in conversations or writing where a hint or subtle mention is made instead of a direct statement. The word carries a sense of suggestion rather than clear expression.

Origin Origin of the word "Allude" comes from the Latin word alludere, meaning "to play with" or "to refer to indirectly." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe indirect references, especially in literature and speech.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'allude' Some similar words include refer, hint, suggest, imply, and mention. These words are often used when pointing to something without stating it directly.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "He alluded to his past without giving details." "The speaker alluded to recent events in her talk." "She subtly alluded to the problem during the meeting."

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