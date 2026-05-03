Word of the Day: Allude
What's the story
"Allude" (verb) is used when someone refers to something indirectly, without stating it clearly. It often comes up in conversations or writing where a hint or subtle mention is made instead of a direct statement. The word carries a sense of suggestion rather than clear expression.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Allude" comes from the Latin word alludere, meaning "to play with" or "to refer to indirectly." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe indirect references, especially in literature and speech.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'allude'
Some similar words include refer, hint, suggest, imply, and mention. These words are often used when pointing to something without stating it directly.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "He alluded to his past without giving details." "The speaker alluded to recent events in her talk." "She subtly alluded to the problem during the meeting."
Writing
Why use the word
"Allude" fits situations where something is mentioned in a light, indirect way rather than spelled out. It works well when the message is meant to be understood without being obvious. When alluding to something, the idea is gently hinted at, letting the reader or listener connect the meaning on their own.