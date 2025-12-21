Word of the Day: Amplify
"Amplify" is a verb that means to make something louder, stronger, or more noticeable. It is often used for sound, feelings, messages, or effects that are increased or intensified. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
"Amplify" comes from the Latin word amplificare, meaning "to enlarge or expand." It was first used to describe increasing sound or size. Over time, its meaning grew to include strengthening ideas, emotions, or influence.
Some common synonyms include: increase, boost, strengthen, heighten, magnify, and expand. These words are used when something becomes more powerful or noticeable.
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The microphone helped 'amplify' her voice." "Social media can 'amplify' important messages." "The music 'amplified' the emotion of the scene."
"Amplify" works well when you want to highlight or intensify something, whether it's a message, feeling, or sound. It makes readers notice and feel its full effect, adding energy and emphasis to your writing.