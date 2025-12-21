Word of the Day: Amplify

"Amplify" is a verb that means to make something louder, stronger, or more noticeable. It is often used for sound, feelings, messages, or effects that are increased or intensified. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Amplify" comes from the Latin word amplificare, meaning "to enlarge or expand." It was first used to describe increasing sound or size. Over time, its meaning grew to include strengthening ideas, emotions, or influence.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'amplify' Some common synonyms include: increase, boost, strengthen, heighten, magnify, and expand. These words are used when something becomes more powerful or noticeable.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The microphone helped 'amplify' her voice." "Social media can 'amplify' important messages." "The music 'amplified' the emotion of the scene."