Word of the Day: Apathy

"Apathy" refers to a lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern. It can describe someone who seems indifferent to events, emotions, or activities around them. People often use "apathy" when talking about a feeling of emotional detachment or not caring about something important.

Origin Origin of the word The word "apathy" comes from the Greek word apatheia, meaning "without feeling." It was originally used in philosophy to describe freedom from passion or emotion. In English, it came to refer to indifference or lack of interest in people, events, or situations, highlighting emotional disengagement.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'apathy' Some common synonyms for "apathy" include indifference, unconcern, detachment, passivity, disinterest, lethargy, and nonchalance. These words express a lack of emotional involvement, interest, or motivation toward something that might normally matter.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Voter 'apathy' is a concern during elections." "He showed complete 'apathy' toward the project." "Her 'apathy'made it difficult to engage her in the discussion."