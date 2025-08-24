LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Apathy
Summarize
Word of the Day: Apathy
Use this word

Word of the Day: Apathy

By Simran Jeet
Aug 24, 2025
02:42 pm
What's the story

"Apathy" refers to a lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern. It can describe someone who seems indifferent to events, emotions, or activities around them. People often use "apathy" when talking about a feeling of emotional detachment or not caring about something important.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "apathy" comes from the Greek word apatheia, meaning "without feeling." It was originally used in philosophy to describe freedom from passion or emotion. In English, it came to refer to indifference or lack of interest in people, events, or situations, highlighting emotional disengagement.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'apathy' 

Some common synonyms for "apathy" include indifference, unconcern, detachment, passivity, disinterest, lethargy, and nonchalance. These words express a lack of emotional involvement, interest, or motivation toward something that might normally matter.

Usage

Sentence usage 

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Voter 'apathy' is a concern during elections." "He showed complete 'apathy' toward the project." "Her 'apathy'made it difficult to engage her in the discussion."

Writing

Why use the word 

Using "apathy" helps describe a lack of interest or emotional engagement clearly. It is useful in writing and conversation when showing detachment, indifference, or disengagement. Whether talking about people, events, or ideas, "apathy" conveys a strong sense of emotional or mental passivity.