Word of the Day: Covet
What's the story
"Covet" means to strongly desire something that belongs to someone else. It can refer to wanting possessions, qualities, achievements, or opportunities that others have. People often use "covet" when talking about envy or a deep longing for something not currently theirs.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "covet" comes from the Latin word cupiditare, meaning "to desire eagerly." It was used to describe a strong longing for something. In English, it came to specifically mean wanting something that belongs to someone else, often implying envy or improper desire.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'covet'
Some common synonyms for "covet" include desire, crave, long for, envy, yearn for, want, and lust after. These words express a strong wish or longing for something, often with the sense that it belongs to someone else.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He 'coveted' his neighbor's new car." "She secretly 'coveted' the award he received." "People often 'covet' what they cannot have."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "covet" adds depth when describing desire, longing, or envy. It helps convey strong emotions and makes writing more vivid. Whether talking about objects, achievements, or qualities, "covet" clearly expresses intense wanting or admiration mixed with a hint of envy.