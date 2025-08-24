Word of the Day: Covet

"Covet" means to strongly desire something that belongs to someone else. It can refer to wanting possessions, qualities, achievements, or opportunities that others have. People often use "covet" when talking about envy or a deep longing for something not currently theirs.

Origin Origin of the word The word "covet" comes from the Latin word cupiditare, meaning "to desire eagerly." It was used to describe a strong longing for something. In English, it came to specifically mean wanting something that belongs to someone else, often implying envy or improper desire.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'covet' Some common synonyms for "covet" include desire, crave, long for, envy, yearn for, want, and lust after. These words express a strong wish or longing for something, often with the sense that it belongs to someone else.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He 'coveted' his neighbor's new car." "She secretly 'coveted' the award he received." "People often 'covet' what they cannot have."