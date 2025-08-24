Word of the Day: Vogue

"Vogue" refers to something that is fashionable, popular, or widely admired at a particular time. It can describe trends in clothing, behavior, ideas, or lifestyles. People often use "vogue" when talking about what is currently in style or considered stylish and admired by many.

Origin Origin of the word The word "vogue" comes from the French word vogue, meaning "fashion" or "style." It originally referred to the current trend or popular way of doing things. Over time, English adopted it to describe something widely admired, fashionable, or in style, often relating to clothing, behavior, or ideas.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'vogue' Some common synonyms for "vogue" include fashion, trend, style, fad, craze, popularity, and mode. These words convey the idea of something currently admired, widely accepted, or considered stylish at a given time.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Bell-bottom pants were in 'vogue' during the 1970s." "Minimalist home decor is currently in 'vogue.'" "Her unique hairstyle quickly became the 'vogue' among teenagers."