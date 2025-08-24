Word of the Day: Zen

"Zen" refers to a state of calm, peace, and mindfulness. It is often used to describe a relaxed attitude, focused awareness, or a simple, uncluttered way of living. People use "zen" when talking about feeling centered, balanced, or completely present in the moment.

Origin Origin of the word The word "zen" comes from the Japanese word zen, which comes from the Chinese word chan, meaning "meditation." It was used to describe a practice focused on mindfulness and awareness. Over time, English adopted "zen" to refer to a state of calm, peace, and centeredness in daily life.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'zen' Some common synonyms for "zen" include calm, peaceful, serene, mindful, composed, centered, and tranquil. These words capture a sense of inner balance, relaxation, and mental clarity.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She listened to the waves, feeling completely 'zen.'" "His 'zen' approach to problems helped calm the team." "Meditation helps people achieve a 'zen' state of mind."