Word of the Day: Azure

"Azure" (noun/adjective) is that clear, bright blue you notice when you look up at the sky on a perfect day. It brings to mind open spaces, fresh air, and a sense of calm. The word is often used to describe the peaceful blue of the sky or water. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Azure" comes from the Persian word lazhward, referring to a precious blue stone called lapis lazuli, which was valued for its deep blue color. The term passed through Arabic and Old French before entering English in the 14th century, where it came to represent the clear blue of the sky and sea.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'azure' Words with similar meanings include cerulean, sky-blue, sapphire, cobalt, and turquoise, each describing shades of blue with slightly different tones and depth. These words are often used in art, literature, and design to capture the richness and variety of blue hues seen in nature and creative expression.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The ocean shimmered under the azure sky, creating a peaceful and scenic view." "She wore a dress in a soft azure shade that reflected the colors of the morning sky." "The painting beautifully captured the contrast between the golden fields and the azure background above."

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