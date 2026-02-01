Word of the Day: Ballpark
What's the story
"Ballpark" is a noun or adjective used to refer to a rough estimate or approximate range rather than an exact number. It is often used when precision is not required or not yet available. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
"Ballpark" comes from American baseball, where it originally meant the stadium where a game is played. By the mid-20th century, it began to be used figuratively to mean a general range or estimate. Over time, it became common in business and everyday language.
Synonyms
Some common synonyms for "ballpark" include estimate, approximation, rough figure, range, and general idea. These words suggest closeness to the truth without exact accuracy.
Sentence
Let's see how "ballpark" is used in different contexts: "Can you give me a ballpark figure for the project cost?" "The repair will be in the ballpark of ₹5,000." "That guess is in the right ballpark."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "ballpark" is useful when you want to share an approximate idea without committing to precise details. It keeps your tone practical and flexible, helping readers understand that the information is an estimate, not a final figure.