Word of the Day: Besotted

"Besotted" (adjective) describes someone who is completely in love, obsessed, or strongly infatuated with someone or something. It's often used to show overwhelming affection or admiration that makes a person somewhat blind to reality. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin Origin of the word The word "besotted" comes from the verb "besot," formed by adding the prefix "be-" (meaning "to cause") to the Middle English word "sot" (fool). Originally, "besot" meant "to make foolish," often through infatuation or intoxication. The adjective "besotted" has been in use since the late 16th century.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'besotted' Some common synonyms for "besotted" include infatuated, smitten, enamored, obsessed, captivated, and head-over-heels. These words all describe someone completely taken by love or strong admiration. They're often used to show intense attraction, obsession, or emotional involvement.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "besotted" can appear in sentences: "He was 'besotted' with her from the moment they met." "She's completely 'besotted' with her new puppy." "The fans were 'besotted' with the actor's performance."