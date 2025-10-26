Word of the Day: Finicky

"Finicky" (adjective) describes someone or something that is very particular, hard to please, or fussy. It's often used when talking about people, tastes, or objects that require careful attention or are difficult to satisfy. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin Origin of the word The word "finicky" comes from the late 19th-century English term finick, meaning "fastidious" or "fussy." It developed to describe someone who pays extreme attention to small details or is difficult to satisfy. Today, it's commonly used for picky people, delicate tasks, or things requiring precision.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'finicky' Some common synonyms for "finicky" include fussy, particular, picky, fastidious, choosy, and meticulous. These words all describe people, tastes, or things that are hard to please or require extra care.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "finicky" can appear in sentences: "She's so 'finicky' about her coffee that it must be brewed exactly right." "The cat is 'finicky' and only eats certain foods." "He's 'finicky' about how his desk is organized."