Word of the Day: Fraught
What's the story
Fraught (adjective) describes something filled with tension, worry, or difficulty. It's often used to show situations, relationships, or moments that are stressful, challenging, or emotionally charged. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "fraught" comes from the Dutch word vracht, meaning "loaded" or "laden." It originally described something physically full or burdened, and over time came to describe situations filled with emotional tension. Today, it's commonly used to describe stress, anxiety, or emotionally heavy circumstances.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'fraught'
Some common synonyms for "fraught" include tense, anxious, charged, troubled, stressful, and problematic. All these words describe situations or experiences that carry worry, pressure, or difficulty.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "fraught" can appear in sentences: "The negotiation was 'fraught' with tension and mistrust." "Her journey home was 'fraught' with danger." "The conversation became 'fraught' as old arguments resurfaced."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "fraught" helps show stress, worry, or emotional weight in your writing. It makes scenes feel tense and real, helping readers sense the pressure or difficulty involved. It's perfect for describing challenges, conflicts, or situations that are emotionally charged.