Word of the Day: Fraught

Fraught (adjective) describes something filled with tension, worry, or difficulty. It's often used to show situations, relationships, or moments that are stressful, challenging, or emotionally charged. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin Origin of the word The word "fraught" comes from the Dutch word vracht, meaning "loaded" or "laden." It originally described something physically full or burdened, and over time came to describe situations filled with emotional tension. Today, it's commonly used to describe stress, anxiety, or emotionally heavy circumstances.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'fraught' Some common synonyms for "fraught" include tense, anxious, charged, troubled, stressful, and problematic. All these words describe situations or experiences that carry worry, pressure, or difficulty.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "fraught" can appear in sentences: "The negotiation was 'fraught' with tension and mistrust." "Her journey home was 'fraught' with danger." "The conversation became 'fraught' as old arguments resurfaced."