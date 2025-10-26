LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Fraught
Summarize
Word of the Day: Fraught
Use this word

Word of the Day: Fraught

By Simran Jeet
Oct 26, 2025
07:50 pm
What's the story

Fraught (adjective) describes something filled with tension, worry, or difficulty. It's often used to show situations, relationships, or moments that are stressful, challenging, or emotionally charged. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "fraught" comes from the Dutch word vracht, meaning "loaded" or "laden." It originally described something physically full or burdened, and over time came to describe situations filled with emotional tension. Today, it's commonly used to describe stress, anxiety, or emotionally heavy circumstances.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'fraught'

Some common synonyms for "fraught" include tense, anxious, charged, troubled, stressful, and problematic. All these words describe situations or experiences that carry worry, pressure, or difficulty.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "fraught" can appear in sentences: "The negotiation was 'fraught' with tension and mistrust." "Her journey home was 'fraught' with danger." "The conversation became 'fraught' as old arguments resurfaced."

Writing

Why use the word

Using "fraught" helps show stress, worry, or emotional weight in your writing. It makes scenes feel tense and real, helping readers sense the pressure or difficulty involved. It's perfect for describing challenges, conflicts, or situations that are emotionally charged.