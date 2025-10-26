Word of the Day: Sheen
What's the story
"Sheen" (noun) refers to a soft, smooth, and gentle shine or glow on a surface. It's often used to describe light reflecting off something clean, polished, or delicate. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "sheen" comes from Old English word sheen, meaning "beautiful" or "bright." Over time, it came to describe the soft, glowing quality of light on surfaces. Today, it's used for everything from hair and fabrics to metals and water that reflect a delicate shine.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sheen'
Some common synonyms for "sheen" include gloss, luster, shine, shimmer, polish, and gleam. All these words describe light reflecting off a surface, though "sheen" suggests a gentler, smoother effect.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "sheen" can appear in sentences: "Her hair had a healthy 'sheen' under the sunlight." "The polished wood table gave off a warm 'sheen.'" "A soft 'sheen' covered the surface of the lake at dusk."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "sheen" is great for showing a soft, gentle shine on something. It makes descriptions more easy to imagine. You can use it for hair, polished surfaces, water, or anything that reflects light, giving your writing a sense of brightness, smoothness, and subtle beauty.