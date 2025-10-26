Word of the Day: Sheen

"Sheen" (noun) refers to a soft, smooth, and gentle shine or glow on a surface. It's often used to describe light reflecting off something clean, polished, or delicate. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin Origin of the word The word "sheen" comes from Old English word sheen, meaning "beautiful" or "bright." Over time, it came to describe the soft, glowing quality of light on surfaces. Today, it's used for everything from hair and fabrics to metals and water that reflect a delicate shine.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'sheen' Some common synonyms for "sheen" include gloss, luster, shine, shimmer, polish, and gleam. All these words describe light reflecting off a surface, though "sheen" suggests a gentler, smoother effect.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "sheen" can appear in sentences: "Her hair had a healthy 'sheen' under the sunlight." "The polished wood table gave off a warm 'sheen.'" "A soft 'sheen' covered the surface of the lake at dusk."