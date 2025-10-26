Word of the Day: Iota

"Iota" (noun) refers to a very small amount or tiny part of something. It's often used when you want to stress that something is almost nonexistent or minimal. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.

Origin Origin of the word The word "iota" comes from the Greek alphabet, where iota is the smallest letter. Over time, it came to symbolize anything very small or insignificant. Today, it's commonly used in both casual and formal English to mean "a tiny bit" or "the slightest amount."

Synonyms Synonyms for 'iota' Some common synonyms for "iota" include bit, trace, shred, fraction, particle, and ounce. All these words describe something extremely small or minor in quantity.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "iota" can be used in sentences: "There isn't an 'iota' of truth in that story." "She didn't show an'iota' of fear." "He worked hard, without an 'iota' of complaint."