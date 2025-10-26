Word of the Day: Iota
What's the story
"Iota" (noun) refers to a very small amount or tiny part of something. It's often used when you want to stress that something is almost nonexistent or minimal. Let's learn more about this word and how it's used.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "iota" comes from the Greek alphabet, where iota is the smallest letter. Over time, it came to symbolize anything very small or insignificant. Today, it's commonly used in both casual and formal English to mean "a tiny bit" or "the slightest amount."
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'iota'
Some common synonyms for "iota" include bit, trace, shred, fraction, particle, and ounce. All these words describe something extremely small or minor in quantity.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "iota" can be used in sentences: "There isn't an 'iota' of truth in that story." "She didn't show an'iota' of fear." "He worked hard, without an 'iota' of complaint."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "iota" helps you express smallness or insignificance in a sharp, clear way. It's a great choice when you want to emphasize how little or how faint something is. It lends precision and subtle emphasis to your writing without sounding too formal.