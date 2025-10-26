Word of the Day: Hearty
What's the story
The word "hearty" describes something full of warmth, strength, or liveliness. It's often used to talk about food that's rich and filling, laughter that's loud and sincere, or greetings that feel genuine and kind. It expresses comfort, friendliness, and energy in a simple, cheerful way.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "hearty" comes from the root "heart", which represents warmth, courage, and sincerity. Over the centuries, it grew to describe things that feel strong or full of life, like a hearty meal, a hearty laugh, or a hearty welcome, all carrying a sense of fullness and warmth.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'hearty'
Common synonyms for "hearty" include warm, sincere, wholesome, robust, cheerful, and energetic. Each of these words expresses a sense of liveliness or warmth. Whether describing a joyful personality, a filling meal, or a kind gesture, they all share the feeling of genuine strength and positive energy.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are some examples of "hearty" in sentences: "They shared a 'hearty' laugh that filled the room." "The hikers enjoyed a 'hearty' meal after their long trek." "She offered a 'hearty' welcome to every guest."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "hearty" makes your writing feel warm and genuine. It's a good word to show friendliness, energy, or comfort. Whether you're describing food, people, or happy moments, "hearty" adds a natural, positive touch that helps your sentences feel more alive and welcoming.