Word of the Day: Hearty

The word "hearty" describes something full of warmth, strength, or liveliness. It's often used to talk about food that's rich and filling, laughter that's loud and sincere, or greetings that feel genuine and kind. It expresses comfort, friendliness, and energy in a simple, cheerful way.

Origin Origin of the word The word "hearty" comes from the root "heart", which represents warmth, courage, and sincerity. Over the centuries, it grew to describe things that feel strong or full of life, like a hearty meal, a hearty laugh, or a hearty welcome, all carrying a sense of fullness and warmth.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'hearty' Common synonyms for "hearty" include warm, sincere, wholesome, robust, cheerful, and energetic. Each of these words expresses a sense of liveliness or warmth. Whether describing a joyful personality, a filling meal, or a kind gesture, they all share the feeling of genuine strength and positive energy.

Usage Sentence usage Here are some examples of "hearty" in sentences: "They shared a 'hearty' laugh that filled the room." "The hikers enjoyed a 'hearty' meal after their long trek." "She offered a 'hearty' welcome to every guest."