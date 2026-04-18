Word of the Day: Canopy

"Canopy" (noun) is the leafy cover you see when tree branches spread out above, forming a natural roof overhead. It often brings to mind shaded paths, cool forests, and sunlight filtering through layers of green. The word is used for anything that creates a covering or shelter from above.

Origin Origin of the word "Canopy" comes from the Greek word konopion, which originally meant a net used to keep insects away from beds. Over time, the word passed through Latin and Old French before entering English, where it came to describe any kind of overhead covering or shelter.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'canopy' Some similar words include covering, shelter, awning, roof, and overhang. These words are used when referring to something that provides shade or protection from above.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "We walked under a dense canopy of trees in the forest." "The bed was decorated with a soft white canopy." "The thick canopy blocked most of the sunlight."

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